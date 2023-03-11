Blxst Joined by Russell Westbrook, Larry June & More to Celebrate His New EP ‘Just For Clarity 2’

Thursday night, Blxst hosted a release party for his new EP, Just For Clairty 2 at the Canary in Santa Monica. Joining the hip-hop/R&B star was Russell Westbrook, Larry June, Joy Bridges, JELEEL!, and more.



After a year that saw his first Grammy nominations, Blxst is back with his new EP Just For Clarity 2, released via Red Bull Records/EVGLE. The four-pack features Larry June, Roddy Ricch, Mustard, and Terrace Martin.

“‘Passionate’ is bigger than a song to me,” Blxst says of the project. “I like to look at it more as a mindset, especially working with Roddy on this record. I think it’s dope to see somebody’s success go from zero to a hundred, especially somebody from the hometown. I just remember us being in a studio before anybody knew who we were and we had that same drive and passion. This track is a look back at that, seeing where we were, where we are, where we’re going, and what brought us here today.”

The new EP serves as a homecoming project, celebrating his role in the city as one of the most talented artists.

Blxst adds, “’Just for Clarity 2′ is the second installment of a project I put together for my supporters to have an update of what’s going on in real-time. When I think of clarity, I think of being clear and getting straight to the point. It’s a moment for me to vent and be honest and transparent, which is a theme throughout the EP. I call it a flawless four pack because it’s intentionally short and sweet, but it’s also an appetizer before the debut.”

Just For Clarity 2 Tracklist

Just For Clarity 2 Tracklist

1. Ghetto Cinderella (ft. Mustard & Terrace Martin)

2. Passionate (ft. Roddy Ricch)

3. Call My Bluff

4. Keep Calling (ft. Larry June)