Bronx Rapper Nas EBK Arrested and Charged with Second-Degree Murder in Connection to Times Square Shooting

Bronx Rapper Nas EBK Arrested and Charged with Second-Degree Murder in Connection to Times Square Shooting

Bronx rapper Nas EBK has been arrested for the murder of a 22-year-old in Times Square.

According to AMNY, the murder happened last month, killing Idressa Siby. Nas, born Nasir Valenzua, is 18 years old and was picked up in New Jersey before being transported back to Midtown, Manhattan.

Authorities state Nas was in an argument with Siby at 44th street and 8th Avenue in Times Square before he shot Nas shot Siby in the right side of the chest. Siby would attempt to run, making it just a block where he collapsed in front of a Chic-Fil-A. He died at Mt. Sinai West.

Advertisement

Siby and Nas were connected by authorities, with the latter being identified as a drill rapper. Nas EBK has been charged with second-degree murder.

The rapper posted a picture on Nas EBK’s Instagram page stating “INNOCENT!!” In the caption, “ONLY GOD CAN JUDGE ME !!! BE HOME SOON !! FREE DA GUYS !!”