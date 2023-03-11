The ninth update to the NBA 2K23 player ratings was released by 2K today and includes upgrades for Julius Randle, Damian Lillard, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and more.

Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers is having a career year. He is averaging 32.4 points per game this year, which culminated in a 71-point outburst against the Houston Rockets in his first game after the All-Star break. Shai Gilgious-Alexander, a guard for the Oklahoma City Thunder, once again demonstrated why he was selected as an All-Star in 2023 by coming back from injury and instantly leading the Thunder to back-to-back victories while averaging 35.5 points over that span.

More major updates include New York Knicks forward Julius Randle: 88 OVR (+1), Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler: 92 OVR (+1), Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell: 91 OVR (+1) and more.

You can see all the NBA 2K23 player ratings updates here.