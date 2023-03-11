Megan Thee Stallion will make her 2023 stage debut by headlining the AT&T Block Party as part of the 2023 NCAA March Madness Music Festival. The performance will be Friday, March 31, in her hometown of Houston.

Megan Thee Stallion, the headlining act at the AT&T-hosted live stream concert at the March Madness Music Festival Block Party stage. Fans will be able to design and control their own unique concert-watching experience from home with AT&T using several camera angles captured on Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphones running 5G.

Fans can register for the concert here.

