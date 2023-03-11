Shawn Kemp is currently not facing charges for his involvement in a shooting at a mall in Washington, prosecutors say. Kemp has also been released from jail. No one was injured in the shooting.

There will be a further investigation into the shooting. A gun was recovered at the scene.

In a statement to ESPN, Kemp’s attorney Scott Boatman revealed Kemp’s car was broken into it, and numerous items were stolen, including an iPhone. Kemp tracked the iPhone to an occupied car and was shot at when he got near the vehicle. Kemp returned fire in self-defense.

TMZ has obtained footage from a parking lot showing Kemp shooting a gun in a parking lot before his felony arrest. Kemp is seen in a red vest, pointing his gun and yelling before shooting. Witnesses state multiple shots were fired, and Kemp drove around the parking lot and tossed his gun in the bushes before speaking with police. The video also shows Kemp attempting to get the attention of the police to chase another vehicle.

Police in Tacoma, WA, stated an incident between two cars near the Tacoma Mall led to shots being fired Wednesday afternoon. No injuries were reported, and one of the cars involved fled the scene.

Kemp was booked on a felony drive-by-shooting charge at 5:58 p.m. local time, four hours after the incident.

In his NBA career, Kemp was a six-time NBA All-star after being drafted 17th overall in the 1989 draft.