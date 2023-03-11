Joel Embiid is a monster. The Philadelphia 76ers were down as much as double digits throughout the game with the Portland Trailblazers. Once the team caught up, Embiid brought it home with a game-winning fade away.

The jumper fell with 1.1 seconds to go, notching a 120-119 win for the home-crowd team. Embiid finished with 39 points and 7 rebounds.

The moment was heralded by Embiid’s superstar teammate James Harden, citing the shot as a result of practice.

“Something that he works on every day,” Harden said to ESPN. “That’s why he’s MVP of the league this year.”

You can see the clutch shot below.