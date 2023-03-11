When you’re poppin’ like Yung Miami, you get a lot of love… but you also get a lot of hate.

The City Girls rapper surprised the world last night by appearing on 50 Cent’s BMF, playing the role of a woman named Deanna. The emotionally-charged scene sees Miami talking to Big Meech, played by his real-life son Lil Meech (real name Demetrius Flenory Jr.), who just informed her that her husband had passed away.

I hope Yung Miami stick to making music bruh this really the worst acting I ever seen in my life😭😭😭 #BMF pic.twitter.com/WOFf81n420 — Nasir🦅 (@Nasir22xx) March 10, 2023

The conversation escalated as Miami began to cry, eventually slapping Big Meech for delivering the bad news. However, critics on Twitter were not the biggest fans of Yung Miami the actress.

Advertisement

One Twitter user shares, “I hope Yung Miami stick to making music bruh this really the worst acting I ever seen in my life.”

I loveeeee Yung Miami, but that acting was very much trash. Understand she’s a well known rapper, but baby girl needs acting lessons 🥴 #BMF — MissDomib_ (@domib_) March 10, 2023

Another user writes, “”I loveeeee Yung Miami, but that acting was very much trash. Understand she’s a well known rapper, but baby girl needs acting lessons.”

Of course, Yung Miami isn’t one to hold back her tongue. She responded to the negative feedback gracefully and reminded folks the scene was meant to be sad, not funny.

If I'm crying why y'all laughing??? Y'all play to much 😒 — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) March 10, 2023

Her last tweet reads, “If I’m crying why y’all laughing??? Y’all play to much 😒”

🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾 The more they hate the more opportunities come!! It's only the beginning for me! 🤍 https://t.co/YQLld4aqpw — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) March 10, 2023

In one tweet, Miami writes, “🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾 The more they hate the more opportunities come!! It’s only the beginning for me! 🤍”

Miami has been in her acting bag lately, as seen in the Netflix comedy You People as well as an episode of Grown-ish. Regardless, it looks like the CityGirl isn’t letting anyone dim her light.