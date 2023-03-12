23-year-old model/makeup artist Yelly Samara is breaking boundaries snatching up campaigns and making appearances everywhere.

The new bronzed-colored ‘it’ model has been seen in BAL Pink Pantheress FT Ice Spice, Lil Uzi’s ‘I Just Wanna Rock’, Swae Lee FT Strick ‘Play Stupid’, Spliff Star’s ‘Live Life’ and Majorlilkween & Bali Baby ‘Rogue’ to name a few. The multi-talented beauty proves she’s more than just a pretty face with a captivating look—she also doubles full-time as one of the most creative celebrity makeup artists rising to fame with her signature makeup looks.

Half Haitian and Ivorian, Yelly was born and raised in Harlem by two hard working immigrant parents. The chocolate beauty also attends the Fashion Institute of Technology full time while pursuing her modeling career for over 7 years.

Advertisement

Yelly most recently popped up in a Thayers campaign and the classic brand– Dark & Lovely. She recently booked gigs for Athleta, Hero Cosmetics, Snipes, Soundcloud Super Wav and walked in NYFW for MASAL and Izayla. She worked on the set for Nas and Slick Rick’s unreleased project as well as Bobby Shmurda Ft Rowdy Rebel. While Yelly’s future is as bright as her amazing work ethic, we can’t wait to see what this ‘Black Girl Magic’ does next.



Check out Yelly Samara below.

CLICK HERE for a peek at her new Dark And Lovely AD