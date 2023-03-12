23-year-old model/makeup artist Yelly Samara is breaking boundaries snatching up campaigns and making appearances everywhere.


Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

The new bronzed-colored ‘it’ model has been seen in BAL Pink Pantheress FT Ice Spice, Lil Uzi’s ‘I Just Wanna Rock’, Swae Lee FT Strick ‘Play Stupid’, Spliff Star’s ‘Live Life’ and Majorlilkween & Bali Baby ‘Rogue’ to name a few. The multi-talented beauty proves she’s more than just a pretty face with a captivating look—she also doubles full-time as one of the most creative celebrity makeup artists rising to fame with her signature makeup looks.

Visual Portfolio, Posts & Image Gallery for WordPress
0C8AC5C6 E56A 4EFE 8DB8 B77D623EE27F

0C8AC5C6-E56A-4EFE-8DB8-B77D623EE27F
6F4B58B8 DFEC 4F87 8893 23C7A63214EB

6F4B58B8-DFEC-4F87-8893-23C7A63214EB
92AF31D2 CBCD 4684 93ED 79428C86CD8A

92AF31D2-CBCD-4684-93ED-79428C86CD8A
80076717 DE6A 4DD8 95E9 FC374F5F05D0

80076717-DE6A-4DD8-95E9-FC374F5F05D0
B5CB39DF 738D 4966 9025 8340DA2C5399

B5CB39DF-738D-4966-9025-8340DA2C5399
FBFA42ED 9A57 4843 81E7 8BFE393EA729

FBFA42ED-9A57-4843-81E7-8BFE393EA729
IMG 3921

IMG_3921
IMG 8201

IMG_8201
IMG 8203

IMG_8203
R6 C0124

R6_C0124
Yelly after glam2403 copy

Yelly after glam2403 copy
917F17C5 1953 4D9C AAF4 B95240E69BBF

917F17C5-1953-4D9C-AAF4-B95240E69BBF
IMG 2168 1

IMG_2168 (1)
IMG 6441

IMG_6441

Half Haitian and Ivorian, Yelly was born and raised in Harlem by two hard working immigrant parents. The chocolate beauty also attends the Fashion Institute of Technology full time while pursuing her modeling career for over 7 years.

Advertisement

Yelly most recently popped up in a Thayers campaign and the classic brand– Dark & Lovely.  She recently booked gigs for Athleta, Hero Cosmetics, Snipes, Soundcloud Super Wav and walked in NYFW for MASAL and Izayla. She worked on the set for Nas and Slick Rick’s unreleased project as well as Bobby Shmurda Ft Rowdy Rebel. While Yelly’s future is as bright as her amazing work ethic, we can’t wait to see what this ‘Black Girl Magic’ does next.


Check out Yelly Samara below.

CLICK HERE for a peek at her new Dark And Lovely AD