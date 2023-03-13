South African rapper Costa Titch has died after collapsing during the Ultra Music Festival in Johannesburg, South Africa.

According to HipHopDX, Titch was inside the Nasrec Expo Centre when he fell during a song’s performance. He was helped to his feet by background dancers, only to fall again. He was carried off the stage, dying after the performance.

Costa Titch’s family issued a statement online:

“Death has tragically knocked at our door. Robbing us of our beloved son, brother and grandson, Constantinos Tsobanoglou (28), who South Africa had come to love and idolize under his stage name ‘Costa Titch.’ It is with deep pain that we find ourselves having to acknowledge his passing at this time. We are thankful for the emergency responders and all those present in his last hours on this earth. As a family we are faced with a difficult time as we try to make sense of what has befallen us and ask that we be afforded the time and space to gather ourselves. The Tsobanoglou family thanks you for the love and support you have given to our son and may you continue to uplift him even in spirit. Please keep us in your prayers and uplifted in the Lord.”

Costa Titch was signed to Akon’s Konvict Kulture label. Akon would also issue a statement online.