Boosie has never been the one to shy away from letting his opinions be heard. However, he kept his mouth shut during the Tory Lanez shooting trial that ended in December of last year. In a recent interview with Vlad, Boosie finally opened his mouth about the trial, saying that he predicted the verdict. He added that he kept his mouth shut during the trial because he didn’t want his opinions to sway the trial in any way.

“I can comment now. ‘Cause you know I didn’t want my interview to stir which way,” Boosie said. “But I knew he would be found guilty. You never saw a man and a woman go through something and that man wins. Never. Johnny Depp won. He got that money out that bitch, she went too far.”

He continued, “But, domestic violence: I’ve never seen nobody win in court when it’s a woman against a man. Mike Tyson, 2Pac; it goes on. Bro, I didn’t wanna say this; but I never seen when something like that happens, that a man comes out victorious on a woman. And I been wanting to say this four interviews ago.”

In August 2020, Boosie initially made it known that he would not be speaking on the shooting that occurred just the month prior.

“I don’t wanna get in that ’cause I don’t wanna say the wrong thing. I don’t wanna say the wrong thing because I fuck with Tory and I fuck with Meg. I need me a Meg verse now. I’m not finna say shit!”

He added that he didn’t want to be the first to talk about it and have his words twisted by the public. “I don’t wanna be the first to talk about it. I don’t wanna talk about it because I’ma be in the wedge. They gon’ take this and they gon’ flip it on me. And they gonna make it look like a took a side. So like my mama say, I need to shut up on this one.”

You can watch his comments on the case below.