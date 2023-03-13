GloRilla and Finesse2Tymes will soon have to brace for a lawsuit as the family of one of the three dead after a concert stampede is planning to sue.

According to TMZ, concertgoer Brandy Miller was trampled in a stampede at the concert earlier this month. She died from her injuries. The stampede was caused by the belief of gunshots. Miller’s sister, Michelle, states the family will sue Glo, Finesse, the venue, Main Street Armory, and the concert’s promoters.

According to Miller, the team is looking for a high-profile attorney as the family “has no plans to back down.”

Last week, a third person died after the chaos at the event. According to the Associated Press, the third deceased is 35-year-old Aisha Stephens. Following the event at the Rochester Main Street Armory, she was the last remaining hospitalized victim. That venue is now closed.

Previously, 33-year-old Rhondesia Belton of Buffalo died, with several others injured following a stampede toward exits due to gunshots. Police state gunshots cannot be confirmed.

Rochester did not review the venue’s entertainment license on Wednesday, leading to the shutdown and starting a run of criminal and regulatory investigations. In addition, fire and code enforcement authorities will come inside the building and review photos and videos to determine any violations.

The main area of the armory had a capacity of 5,000 people.

On March 6, GloRilla released a statement.