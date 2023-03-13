Metro Boomin recently shared an update on Young Thug after the multi-platinum producer had a jail call with the YSL founder. In a message posted to his Instagram story, Metro told his fans, and fans of the rapper, to expect big things once Thugger is released from jail.

“Talked to [spider emoji] today and just know when he touchdown the whole [earth emoji] gon feel it [bicep flex emoji],” Metro wrote on his story with a picture of him and Thugger above.

Metro Boomin Hints Young Thug Could Possibly be out One Day After Speaking with him🙏🏾🐍 Free Thugga 💯 pic.twitter.com/EHPmbw96vi — Raphousetv (RHTV) (@raphousetv2) March 11, 2023

The Heroes & Villians producer had recently been featured on DJ Drama’s The Streetz Iz Watching podcast where he spoke about his communication with Thugger.

“I be talking to him, he’s blessed man,” Metro said. “Anybody know Slime know he got a heart of gold but he got the heart of a warrior at the same time so like, he got his head up. And I pray for him every single day, even since everything first happened, I pray for him every single day.”

He added, “The day he got locked up he was supposed to be in the superhero video. He had a whole scene set up where he was gonna say the tag and do some other shit. I remember talking to him on the FaceTime, he was like, ‘yeah I’m finna pull up.”

On February 21st, a reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution tweeted that the judge presiding over the case is widening the juror pool to about 500-600 people. “Judge Glanville thinks we’ll need 500-600 jurors in the pool after hardships,” reporter Shaddi Abusaid tweeted. “Of those, ‘We’ll need to qualify close to 100 folks.’ before strikes. More groups of jurors being brought in Feb. 24, March 17, April 28 and May 19.”