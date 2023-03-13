Jalen Ramsey’s time as a member of the Los Angeles Rams is over. Just ahead of the opening of NFL free agency, the star cornerback was traded to the Miami Dolphins.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, in return, the Rams will receive the 2023 third-round pick (No. 77 overall) and tight end Hunter Long. The trade will be official on Wednesday.

“I prayed for this specifically for about a month & now it’s happening! @MiamiDolphins LETSGO!” Ramsey wrote on Twitter.

Advertisement

Ramsey will join Xavien Howard making for the strongest one-two punch at the corner position in the league.

Ramsey came over to the Rams in a trade from the Jacksonville Jaguars. He would sign a five-year, $105 million contract extension following the trade. He has three years remaining on his contract, but the trade guaranteed the next two years of his deal.