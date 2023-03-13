According to several reports and video footage that surfaced, South African rapper and amapiano star Costa Titch died on stage after collapsing during a performance this past weekend. He was 28 years old.

Costa was performing at the Ultra Music Festival in South Africa when he suddenly dropped to the ground while moving across the stage. Someone lifted him up to his feet, to which Costa, whose real name is Constantinos Tsobanoglou, only collapsed again in a few seconds.



His family issued a statement on IG, saying, “It is with deep pain that we find ourselves having to acknowledge his passing at this time. We are thankful for those emergency responders and all those present in his last hours on this earth.” A cause of death hasn’t been revealed.

