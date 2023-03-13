Give A$AP Rocky the boyfriend of the year award. Rihanna took the stage at the 2023 Academy Awards to perform “Lift Me Up.” During the performance, Rocky was spotted in a cream tuxedo jacket in the crowd, cheering on his lover.

Rocky was first spotted during the telecast as Jimmy Kimmel stood next to him before moving through the crowd in the introduction of Rihanna’s segment. After the performance, the camera cut back to Rocky, who cheered on the singer and was all smiles, while raising a glass of champagne to the moment.

While, the Fenty Queen was preparing for her Oscars performance, she took some time out to show that her son is a little jealous that his sibling is headed to the Academy Awards and not him.

“my son when he found out his sibling is going to the Oscars and not him,” Rihanna wrote.

Rihanna would also share images of what is happening in her son’s life.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are rumored to be planning a lavish wedding in Barbados. You can read more on that here.