Halle Bailey STUNNED on the red carpet of the Academy Awards. During the 2023 Oscars telecast, Disney released the official trailer for the live-action version of The Little Mermaid, where Bailey will star as Ariel.

The two-minute trailer shows Prince Eric (Jonah Hauer-King) abandon his ship during a deadly storm. Ariel saves him and falls in love with him, making a deal with Ursula (Melissa McCarthy) to become a human. Additional cast members include Javier Bardem, Art Malik, Noma Dumezweni, Daveed Diggs, Jacob Tremblay, and Awkwafina.

The Little Mermaid hits theaters Memorial Day weekend on May 26.

