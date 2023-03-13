Today, AXE® and award-winning rap artist, Lil Baby, premiere their new campaign “The Fine Fragrance G.O.A.T.” The campaign celebrates the launch of the AXE Fine Fragrance Collection, a set of five fresh new scents formulated by world-renowned fragrance experts. This campaign is the latest in an ongoing brand effort to redefine “premium” with a gen-Z lens and pushes hard against the outdated luxury symbols of the fragrance world.

Set to the tune of Lil Baby’s smash hit “Drip Too Hard,” the new spot aims to cement AXE as the Fine Fragrance G.O.A.T. (Greatest of All Time). The new creative is directed by SNL short director Mike Diva, who is a frequent collaborator with several high-profile hip-hop artists.

The spot unveils a four-armed and flying Lil Baby alongside the newest AXE icon, the G.O.A.T. head, and new Fine Fragrance scents. The spot itself is dripping with surreal AXE energy -bringing the boost in confidence that AXE gives millions of guys to life with vibrant, dreamlike animation that pops off the screen.

“This is the freshest thing AXE has ever done. The Fine Fragrance Collection has me feeling like I’m wearing the finest of fine colognes,” said award-winning artist, Lil Baby. “That’s why it’s the new GOAT.”

Check out the new commercial HERE

