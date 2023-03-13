Rihanna was back on stage Sunday night, performing her Oscar-nominated single “Lift Me Up” at the 95th annual Academy Awards.

Backed by a fan, strings, and supporting vocalists, Rihanna took center stage, dripping in diamonds, and delivered a stellar performance of the single.

“Lift Me Up” was created to honor Chadwick Boseman and was included in the Black Panther 2 film. Danai Gurira, a Black Panther cast member, introduced her, and stated the singer was “royalty in her own right.”

Advertisement

Unfortunately, Rihanna and Tems, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Göransson did not win the Best Original Song award for the night. It went to “Naatu Naatu” by M.M. Keeravaani; Lyric by Chandrabose for the film RRR.

You can see her performance below.

Rihanna performs "Lift Me Up" at the #Oscars; ASAP raises his glass pic.twitter.com/6N5hVCbftE — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 13, 2023