Alex Vaughn is currently on tour with Ari Lennox but has her eye on new music. The Love Renaissance singer has announced her new project, The Hurtbook: Homegirl Pack.

In honor of the occasion, Alex will work with some of the most well-known female musicians now ruling the R&B genre, including Grammy Award-winning and Nominee singers Muni Long, Summer Walker, and Ari Lennox, to release a number of new singles.

The Hurtbook: Homegirl Pack, a project that will be launched on March 17th, will include all of the tracks that will be released throughout this week. The Hurtbook: Homegirl Pack will highlight Vaughn’s ability to reach listeners through her music while delivering songs highlighting self-love, sisterhood, and authenticity.

Advertisement

You can see Vaughn’s announcement below.