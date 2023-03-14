Jay Electronica Shows Love Towards Kanye, Says He ‘Can’t Wait’ For His Next Venture

Jay Electronica took to Twitter yesterday where he let off a string of MANY tweets. The A Written Testimony rapper went on a rant asking fellow musicians if they believed in God, expressing his admiration for Louis Farrakhan, and even voiced his support for Kanye West. In his tweet about Kanye, he wrote that he can’t wait for what the multi-hyphenate has up his sleeve next.

“I can’t wait for Ye to bust y’all heads wide open w his next maneuver. Godspeed Ye,” he wrote on Twitter.

I can’t wait for Ye to bust y’all heads wide open w his next manuever. Godspeed Ye 🙏🏿 — J A Y E L E C T R O N I C A (@JayElectronica) March 13, 2023

Following his tweet for Kanye, he then called on NBA Youngboy to join the Nation Of Islam. “Tell NBA Youngboy i said come to Islam and be the great Commander of me God intends for you,” he tweeted.

Tell NBA Youngboy i said come to Islam and be the great Commander of me God intends for you. — J A Y E L E C T R O N I C A (@JayElectronica) March 13, 2023

Throughout his Twitter rant, Jay Electronica made numerous references to the “Synogauge Of Satan,” an anti-semitic phrase used to liken Jewish people to Satan. Electronica then to took time in his rant to address his anti-semitic allegations, even saying that hating on his is antisemitic because his grandmother was Semitic. “PS, if you hate on me, tha’s antisemitic. Word to my Semitic grandmother,” he tweeted.