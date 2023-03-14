Lil Dicky is making his presence felt this NCAA Tournament season. The rapper and actor is starring alongside Magic Johnson, Travis Bennett aka Taco, and Tamika Catching in a new campaign for Coke Zero Sugar. The launch comes at the same time that season two of his series DAVE is arriving.

In a conversation with The Source, Lil Dicky talks about sports fandom, his new Coke Zero Sugar campaign, and working on the new season of Dave.

The Source: March Madness is coming soon. What made Coke Zero Sugar the perfect partner to enjoy this season of basketball?

Lil Dicky: First is just the product itself: I’ve been a fan of Coca-Cola for a long time, so for them to offer a choice that has zero sugar and zero calories without compromising the refreshing classic Coke taste is awesome. The campaign revolves around the idea that ‘Coke Zero Sugar tastes so great, it’s worth taking.’ The fans and players of March Madness have that same energy. You’ve got fans willing to die on the hill to defend their favorite teams, like my Richmond Spiders, and players on the court fighting for every possession. It’s all a perfect fit.

You have a pair of basketball legends in this campaign with you, Magic Johnson and Tamika Catchings, then also Taco. What did it feel like to work with these icons?

Working with Magic Johnson, Tamika Catchings, and Travis to bring Coca-Cola Zero Sugar’s newest campaign to life was super cool; I’m looking forward to the rest of the world seeing it, especially during March Madness. Also, I’ve now worked with Kareem and Magic independently, which is so cool.

Dave has flipped TV culture – how has your experience been, and what are you looking forward to in the next season?

It’s been a dream come true to make a tv show about my life. Super surreal. This coming season is going to be the best one yet, and I can’t wait to show the world. I’ve been editing these episodes and am blown away by what we’ve been able to accomplish.

Do you have any plans for music following the show’s third season?

Yes, I am continuing to work on my second album and can’t wait to finish that and show everyone what I’ve been working on.

If you had to pick a team to win March Madness, who would you pick?

Richmond Spiders or Villanova Wildcats.