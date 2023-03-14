Logic Offers To Pay ‘Broke’ Fans Rent: ‘Can’t Have You Out Here on the Streets’

Logic is doing the good work. A fan asked the rapper for a pair of tickets to his upcoming concert because he was currently struggling with his rent. What’s Logic’s solution? Give the tickets AND pay the rent.

“Logic I’m broke and about to move out my place I wanna see you in concert though,” a fan wrote.

In response, Logic says in a video, “F*ck the tickets; can I help you with your rent?”

“My people gonna hit you up. I’mma help you out a little bit. We gonna send you something slight. Help you out, you know what I mean? Can’t have you out here on the streets.”

He added, “And you get free tickets and merch and YOUR RENT PAID!!!!!! We take care of the RattPack!! That’s family.”

Logic has announced a tour following the release of his College Park album. Logic: The College Park Tour with Special Guest Juicy J will launch in Madison, WI, on May 25.

The tour will receive additional support from C Dot Castro and Travis Stacey.

College Park marks the beginning of Logic’s new chapter while simultaneously encompassing his whole musical and personal experience to date. After working with Def Jam Records for ten years, Logic decided to go independent. It teamed up with BMG for his most recent album, which includes the singles “Wake Up,” “Paradise II” with Norah Jones, “Highlife,” and “Lightsabers.”

The show will touch Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, and more.

You can see the run of tour dates below.