Meek Mill Looking To Sell His Atlanta Mansion: ‘I Never Moved in It’

Meek Mill is looking to sell his Atlanta-area mansion. Hitting Instagram, Meek shared an aerial view of the 8-bedroom, 9-bathroom home.

The house is located in the city’s Sandy Springs/Buckhead area and features a pool, tennis court, twin garages, and more.

“MANSION FOR SALE IN ATL my realtor not getting this off fast enough & I think I can lol I never moved in it had for a few years,” Meek wrote.

“Sandy springs/buckhead area! When somebody get traded to the hawks or falcons come grab this Jawn! I’m not even gone tag who shot this shitty video lol!”

Maybe former Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III can buy the crib. Bates III is headed to Atlanta, agreeing to a four-year contract with the Falcons. His new deal, which is official on Wednesday, is worth over $64 million. Bates III will make $23 million in the first year.