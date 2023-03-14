Melody Ehsani Launches New Varsity Visions Collection with Foot Locker for Women's History Month

Foot Locker and designer and Creative Director for Foot Locker’s Women’s business, Melody Ehsani, are launching a brand-new, exclusive collection called Varsity Visions in conjunction with Women’s History Month’s celebration of women.

The Varsity Visions line gives the traditional varsity look a fresh, feminine twist. The new collection is inspired by progress forward and the power of purpose; it asks all wearers to join this New Athletic Club that welcomes everyone. It includes products with a retro-athletic influence, rugby stripes, and famous varsity-style graphics.

The new collection includes:

Speckle Track Jacket – A classic twist on the classic track jacket, this specially knit french terry fabric features an all over speckle and cozy fitted rib at the hem and cuffs.

A classic twist on the classic track jacket, this specially knit french terry fabric features an all over speckle and cozy fitted rib at the hem and cuffs. Speckle Track Jogger – A classic twist on the classic track jogger, this specially knit french terry fabric features an all over speckle and cozy elasticated waist and cuffs.

Rugby Midi Dress – The striped rugby dress has the perfect relaxed but snatched fit and playful contrasting sleeves.

Tee Shirt – The essential boxy fit tee in a playful sport stripe with contrasting sleeves.

Plaid Skate Trouser – The perfect slouchy, skater style trouser that can be dressed up or down.

Organza Pullover – A vintage inspired 3/4 zip organza pullover in a dreamy, translucent pink.

Varsity Fleece Crew Neck – This staple has a slouchy, dropped sleeve and a slightly cropped silhouette for the perfect cozy fit.

Varsity Fleece Shorts – These updated classics features a cozy mid-rise waist, side pockets, and forest green piping to match our coordinating Varsity crew neck.

High Waist Speckle Shorts – The perfect short for spring and summer with high waisted fit, exterior drawcords, and welt side and back pockets.

Speckle Bralette – This specially knit french terry sports bra makes for the pefect cozy bralette.

Crew Sock – Both this red and cream varsity stripe and the charcoal knit speckle go with just about anything for the complete head to toe look.

Bucket Hat – This specially knit french terry bucket hat completes the full speckle ensemble.

The Varsity Visions collection officially debuts on Friday, March 10th at Foot Locker locations worldwide and online at FootLocker.com. It retails for $38-$75 and comes in sizes XS-3X.

You can see the collection below.