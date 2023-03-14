The Stewie 1 Four Time, a new colorway honoring Breanna Stewart’s history-making winning streak, is officially making its debut at PUMA Hoops.

The Stewie 1 Four Time honors Stewart’s unprecedented run of four straight NCAA titles. Her winning years are written on the left-side inner tongue of the shoe, and on the right-side inner tongue, an illustrated hand flashing four fingers and the bold “4X” emphasize her outstanding accomplishment. This red, white, and blue sneaker with textural grey accents is a winner on and off the court. It features the same statement-making sculptural wraparound heel, intricate outsole, and demarcated formstrip as the original, along with PUMA Hoops tech, including NITRO foam.

Available for purchase on Friday, March 17, the Stewie 1 Four Time is retailing for $125 on PUMA.com, the PUMA mobile app, the PUMA NYC Flagship store, and select retailers.

Advertisement

You can see the sneaker below.