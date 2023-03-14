The NFL Free Agency frenzy is underway, sending stars across the league. One of the biggest moves is former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo headed to the Las Vegas Raiders.

According to a source who spoke to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Garoppolo has signed a three-year, $67.5 million contract, including $34 million in guarantees. Josh McDaniels, the Raiders’ head coach, worked with Garoppolo for three years in New England as the Patriots’ offensive coordinator.

Sam Darnold, a former Carolina Panthers quarterback, and the San Francisco 49ers have agreed to a one-year contract, a source informed ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Mike White will leave the New York Jets and return home to Florida to backup Tua Tagovailoa in a reloaded Miami Dolphins team.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the New Orleans Saints will re-sign quarterback Jameis Winston to a one-year, $4 million contract with incentives raising the value of the agreement to $8 million.