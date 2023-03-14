TLC and Shaggy Teaming for ‘Hot Summer Nights Tour 2023’ Feat. En Vogue and Sean Kingston

TLC and Shaggy Teaming for ‘Hot Summer Nights Tour 2023’ Feat. En Vogue and Sean Kingston

Multi-GRAMMY Award-winning supergroup TLC and multi-GRAMMY Award-winning Jamaican icon Shaggy have united for the TLC & Shaggy: Hot Summer Nights Tour 2023.

Joining TLC and Shaggy on tour will be En Vogue and Sean Kingston. The tour begins on June 1 at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre in Pelham, Alabama, and stops in Miami, Toronto, Phoenix, and other cities before coming to an end on July 14 in Calgary, Alberta.

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning Tuesday, March 14. The general on sale for TLC & Shaggy: Hot Summer Nights 2023 will start Friday, March 17th at 10 AM local time on LiveNation.com.

Advertisement

You can see the full run of dates below.

HOT SUMMER NIGHTS 2023 TOUR DATES:

DATES INCLUDE FULL LINEUP UNLESS NOTED OTHERWISE (SEE BELOW)

^Not a Live Nation Date | ~Tickets for this show will go onsale at a later date

Thu Jun 01 – Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Sat Jun 03 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheater @ Bayfront Park

Sun Jun 04 – St. Augustine, FL – The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Wed Jun 07 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park @ Walnut Creek

Fri Jun 09 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Sat Jun 10 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Sun Jun 11 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Tue Jun 13 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Thu Jun 15 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Fri Jun 16 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Sat Jun 17 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

Wed Jun 21 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Fri Jun 23 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Jun 24 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Sun Jun 25 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Wed Jun 28 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Fri Jun 30 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory

Sat Jul 01 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sun Jun 02 – Lake Cowichan, BC – Laketown Shakedown^ (with Shaggy Only | Buy Tickets Here)

Mon Jul 03 – Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall^~ (with TLC, Shaggy, & Sean Kingston Only | Buy Tickets Here or Here)

Thu Jul 06 – Salt Lake City, UT – Granary Live^ (with Shaggy & Sean Kingston Only | Buy Tickets Here)

Fri Jul 07 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Sat Jul 08 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sun Jul 09 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

Thu Jul 13 – Edmonton, AB – Edmonton EXPO Centre^ (with TLC & Shaggy Only | Buy Tickets Here or Here)

Fri Jul 14 – Calgary, AB – Cowboys Music Festival^ (with TLC & Shaggy Only | Buy Tickets Here or Here)