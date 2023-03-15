Al Harrington, a former NBA player, is making a homecoming moment by bringing his Viola brands to his home state of New Jersey.

Customers can shop Viola, the premier premium Black-owned cannabis brand with a purpose founded by New Jersey native Al Harrington, starting on Friday, March 24, at RISE Paterson (196 3rd Ave #3c). Starting on Saturday, March 25, Viola’s premium flower will also be offered at RISE Bloomfield (26-48 Bloomfield Ave), with an exciting launch event that includes a visit from Harrington and friends.

After growing up in Orange, New Jersey, Harrington spent 16 seasons in the NBA with clubs, including the New York Knicks, Denver Nuggets, and Indiana Pacers. Inspired by his grandmother of the same name, who battled diabetes and glaucoma but found comfort in cannabis medicines, Harrington developed Viola after retiring. The brand’s main goal is to improve the representation of communities of color in the cannabis market through educating, empowering, and lifting them up.

The Green Thumb Industries subsidiary RISE Dispensary is pleased to add Viola’s expertly grown indoor and outdoor flower to its very varied inventory. 1/8oz of mixed bud in several strains will be available at both sites, including Chauffeur and Strawberry Jamz for Good Times, G31 for kickin’ back, and Grapes and Cream for Lights out.

