Benny the Butcher Drops Three Steps to Enjoy His Upcoming ‘Thank God I Made It’ World Tour

Benny the Butcher Drops Three Steps to Enjoy His Upcoming ‘Thank God I Made It’ World Tour

Benny the Butcher has announced his new Thank God I Made It world tour.

Benny BSF is going to start on 4/20 in Baltimore before finishing an east coast swing of Virginia and Connecticut before launching himself overseas. Benny will touch Ireland, Germany, the Czech Republic, Greece, Israel, and The Netherlands.

Along with the dates, Benny drops three steps to the show enjoyment: go to his site to buy, arrive at the venue with a “turn up” demeanor, and be ready to spit every bar.

Advertisement

You can see the announcement below.

Benny the Butcher and Hit-Boy are ready to run it back, prepping their new album Everybody Can’t Go. With fans on the lookout for an update, Benny and Hit shared a clip that teased the forthcoming release.

Benny the Butcher first teased the album through his fashion choice. Showing his fit from the 2023 Grammys, The Butcher dropped off the title, Everybody Can’t Go, in the caption.

“Sometimes the experience of the journey is a better feeling than reaching the destination. You won’t ever kno unless u make it there…but remember ‘EVERYBODY CAN’T GO,'” Benny wrote. “The Album produced by @hitboy…Loading[.]“

The duo of Benny and Hit connected in 2020 on the stellar Burden of Proof. The album featured Lil Wayne, Dom Kennedy, Rick Ross, Conway the Machine, and more.