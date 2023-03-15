The festival streets are getting spicy. The Rolling Loud team noticed Wireless Festival used content from Rolling Loud festivals to promote their own. In response, Rolling Loud hit social media with an invoice, billing them for “Video footage assistance for promotional use and for festival reviving.”

Ken Carson, Lil Durk, Playboi Carti, and Travis Scott are specifically mentioned in the invoice, and a glance at Wireless Fest’s social media accounts confirms the allegedly “stolen” material.

Wireless is accused of using video from Travis’ cameo appearance at Future’s Rolling Loud Miami 2022 performance in their TikTok and Tweet promoting Travis Scott’s upcoming performance. Lil Durk’s performance at Rolling Loud Miami 2022 is featured in videos for his future performance on IG Reel and TikTok.

