Three years ago Shreveport rapper Hurricane Chris was arrested on murder charges after he killed a man who he claimed was trying to take his car at a gas station.

Chris states his actions were in self-defense, however, according to The Shreveport Times, security cameras show a different result.

“Investigators were able to secure video footage of the incident that detectives believe showed that Dooley did not act in self-defense,” authorities said in a news release.

Now he has been acquitted in the murder.

KSLA reports:

A Caddo District Court jury has acquitted 34-year-old rapper Christopher Dooley, aka Hurricane Chris.

The five-man, seven-woman panel found the Shreveport native not guilty of second-degree murder and possession of stolen things.

Dooley had been on trial for more than a week in connection with the shooting death of 32-year-old Danzeria Farris Jr. The latter died after having been shot multiple times June 19, 2020, at a gas station at Hearne Avenue at Hollywood Avenue in Shreveport.

In between, prosecutors called nine witnesses while the defense presented two, including Hurricane Chris himself.

The ‘A Bay Bay’ rapper was exonerated on all charges.