Words by: Brandon Simmons

Mary J. Blige has combined with Pepsi again to bring the Strength of a Woman festival and summit. The event will take place in Atlanta from May 11-14. In a statement, the My Life singer expressed her excitement to put together the empowerment festival again.

“I’m so excited to bring our Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit back to Atlanta for its second year. Having the opportunity to continue to uplift, inspire, and build amongst a community of women is the reason why we created this festival.”

On Instagram, Mary shared the festival flyer stating she will be performing a never before seen B-sides set celebrating 50 years of Hip Hop. The Strength of a Woman festival is set to empower, educate, and elevate all women. Attendees will have plenty to do throughout the weekend!

On the first night, Grammy winner for Best R&B Album, Robert Glasper, will be hosting an evening at the City Winery. The following night, Mary will headline the tribute to 50 years of Hip Hop with performances from Jodeci, Jadakiss, Busta Rhymes, Jeezy, and DJ Drama. The “Family Affair” singer booked another legend for the third night of the festival. Lauryn Hill will headline with Summer Walker, Muni Long, Coco Jones, and Lucky Daye all performing.

The Earn Your Leisure Podcast, Angela Yee’s Lip Service and many more speakers will be on the Strength of a Woman Summit panel. The festival closes out on Sunday with performances by Saucy Santana and Mike Epps.