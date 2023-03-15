Megan Thee Stallion Hints at New Album on Vanity Fair Oscars After Party Red Carpe

Megan Thee Stallion Hints at New Album on Vanity Fair Oscars After Party Red Carpe

Megan Thee Stallion is back on the scene. Hot Girl Meg was spotted at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, and she spoke with Entertainment Tonight, revealing a new album was on the way.

Thee Stallion was asked about working on new music, and she dropped off a firey response, “Oh I am, new album, f*** y’all hoes, bye!”

Megan dropped off Traumazine in 2022, which featured “Sweetest Pie” with Dua Lipa and more.

Advertisement

You can see Megan tease the release below.

We stay ready for Megan Thee Stallion's new album. 👀 pic.twitter.com/b63FGCjKyA — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) March 13, 2023

Megan Thee Stallion will make her 2023 stage debut by headlining the AT&T Block Party as part of the 2023 NCAA March Madness Music Festival. The performance will be Friday, March 31, in her hometown of Houston.

Megan Thee Stallion, the headlining act at the AT&T-hosted live stream concert at the March Madness Music Festival Block Party stage. Fans will be able to design and control their own unique concert-watching experience from home with AT&T using several camera angles captured on Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphones running 5G.

Fans can register for the concert here.