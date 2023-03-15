Grim news for the Memphis Grizzlies franchise and its fans as Ja Morant is now rumored to miss the rest of the season. ESPN’s Marc Spears appeared on The Hoop Collective, and while he kept the details short, he revealed that it would be a wrap for the point guard’s season.

“There’s things I’m hearing that I’d rather probably not say on this podcast,” Spears said. “My guess now is that he doesn’t play the rest of the season.”

Ja Morant has entered a counseling program in Florida. In an ESPN update on Monday, Morant currently is still without a timetable to return to this NBA season.

In a statement, Morant revealed he is working “to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being.” Previously, Morant was said to be out through this Wednesday’s game, but the belief is Morant will miss more time.

Memphis management has frequently stated publicly that Morant will be held accountable for a history of dubious decisions and behavior, and the NBA is currently looking into the situation.

“I’ve said that he’s taking time and responsibility to get better for himself so that he can be better for our team,” Jenkins said. “I’m not going to really comment further until there’s more updates necessary.”

“His spirit has been great so far when I have spoken to him,” Morant’s teammate Tyus Jones told ESPN. “It’s a unique time. There comes times in life when you’ve got to put yourself first before your family, before basketball, before a lot of other stuff, and I don’t know if a lot of guys have ever done that. It’s a time where he’s getting to put himself first, and I think he’s taken advantage of that. I hope he’s taking advantage of that, and it will be good for him.”