Rihanna Wears $2.67M in Bayco Diamonds to JAY-Z and Beyoncé’s Oscars After Party

Rihanna brought her diamond drip to the post-Oscars celebration. After performing “Lift Me Up” at The Oscars, Rihanna pulled up to JAY-Z and Beyoncé’s Gold Party, continuing the shining of diamonds that she had during the telecast.

Page Six noted Rihanna wore a Valentino bralette and a skirt under a hot pink robe. The piece that caught eyes was 250 carats of Bayco diamonds across her body that was worth $2.67 million.

Rihanna wore a custom diamond belly chain around her baby bump that was worth $1.8 million, composed of 139 carats of diamonds set in platinum. She also had a three-row diamond necklace with 96 carats of rose-cut gems and 12 carats of diamond in her earrings.

You can see the set and Rihanna’s fit below.

Rihanna was back on stage Sunday night, performing her Oscar-nominated single “Lift Me Up” at the 95th annual Academy Awards.

Backed by a fan, strings, and supporting vocalists, Rihanna took center stage, dripping in diamonds, and delivered a stellar performance of the single.

“Lift Me Up” was created to honor Chadwick Boseman and was included in the Black Panther 2 film. Danai Gurira, a Black Panther cast member, introduced her, and stated the singer was “royalty in her own right.”

Unfortunately, Rihanna and Tems, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Göransson did not win the Best Original Song award for the night. It went to “Naatu Naatu” by M.M. Keeravaani; Lyric by Chandrabose for the film RRR.

You can see her performance below.

Rihanna performs "Lift Me Up" at the #Oscars; ASAP raises his glass pic.twitter.com/6N5hVCbftE — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 13, 2023