Love is in the air! It looks like Rubi Rose and French Montana may be the newest couple on the scene, and we’re here for it.

Last night in Los Angeles, TMZ spotted Rubi Rose and French Montana as they exited his luxury car and made their way into Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills. The fine dining restaurant offers high-end Chinese cuisine while surrounded by artwork by Warhol.

French Montana & Rubi Rose on a date in Beverly Hills pic.twitter.com/6oHZFHORtP — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) March 14, 2023

The two were dressed comfortably in hoodies and sweats, as they didn’t shy away from the PDA, even with the paparazzi present. French Montana even threw his arm around Rubi, proving he has nothing to hide about their new romance.

This boy gimme butterflies in my pussy 🥰🙈 — Rubi Rose (@RubiRose) March 8, 2023

Throughout March, Rubi has been sharing tweets on her Twitter about a potential new bae. On March 8th, she tweeted, “This boy gimme butterflies in my pussy 🥰🙈.”

I’ll cut ‘em all off rn bae… jus say da word — Rubi Rose (@RubiRose) March 4, 2023

Four days prior, she tweeted, “I’ll cut ‘em all off rn bae… jus say da word.”

Dang… i can’t go out to eat now — Rubi Rose (@RubiRose) March 14, 2023

With the cat out of the bag and blogs jumping on this almost immediately, Rubi’s most recent tweet hilariously addresses all that. “Dang… i can’t go out to eat now,” she writes.

Sources close to the couple reveal Rubi is for sure French’s “new girlfriend.”

DDG responds to his ex Rubi Rose leaking his DM while he tryna fix things with Halle Bailey 👀 pic.twitter.com/2YV8Ly38T8 — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) February 12, 2023

Regardless, we’re happy for Rubi. This arrives on the heels of her previous back and forth with her ex-boyfriend DDG. Allegedly, DDG was in an argument with current girlfriend, Halle Bailey, when Rubi decided to leak his DMs on Twitter. The DMs showed DDG reaching out to Rubi the same day he was bickering with Halle.

Let’s not forget Rubi raps as well! Let’s hope French and Rubi make a banger in the studio along the way.