It appears Aaron Rodgers will soon call the New York Jets home. ESPN notes Rodgers has asked the Jets to bring in some familiar faces to the team if he accepts a trade there.

Names that Rodgers has asked to accompany him begin with free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. ESPN’s Dianna Russini also mentioned former Pakcers Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, and Marcedes Lewis on his list.

Notably, three of the four players Rodgers requested are wide receivers. The Jets have a wide receiver room that currently has Garrett Wilson, Elijah Moore and Corey Davis. Wilson was the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, and Moore had a standout season in 2022.

The Jets, Packers, and Rodgers are all in communication on a deal, but one has yet to be finalized.