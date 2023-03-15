23-year-old Ja Morant was experiencing one of the most promising years of any point guard in the NBA, with the possibility of the Memphis Grizzlies making the championship a reality. Morant was recently suspended by the Grizzlies for eight games after dodging criminal charges for brandishing a gun on Instagram, which has caused many notables to weigh in on his life on and off the court. Skip Bayless, Shannon Sharpe and Fat Joe are just a few who gave their insight on Morant and his off court antics, but now Harlem World’s Cam and Mase have been added to the conversation.

On his most recent episode of It Is What It Is sports show, the Dipset general and his first rhyme partner, rapper turned pastor Mase, talked about Morant’s uninterrupted string of undesirable incidents, to which Cam attributed his issues to the young PG having what he called “Gary Coleman” syndrome. Cam compared Morant to the late child star because of their shared success at a young age and inability to control their own lives.

Check out Cam’s comparison between the two and decide if the Gary Coleman syndrome is a valid explanation for Morant’s behavior.

