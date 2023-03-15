[WATCH] Two Men Almost Fight Outside Courtroom After Troy Ave’s Testimony In Taxstone Trial

[WATCH] Two Men Almost Fight Outside Courtroom After Troy Ave’s Testimony In Taxstone Trial

The courtroom in 100 Centre Street was extremely tense yesterday(March 14) after Troy Ave testified against Taxstone for the shooting death of Troy Ave’s bodyguard Ronald “Banga” McPhatter at Irving Plaza in 2016.

Reporters were speaking to Brooklyn rapper Manolo Rose about what happened that fateful night at Irving Plaza when Rose stated that Troy Ave was lying on the stand. While Manolo was speaking about the incident. two men began yelling at one another, which almost became physical. Court officers step in between the two parties to keep the confrontation from escalating.

See the video of the incident below.

Advertisement