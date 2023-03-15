UnitedMasters, Ally, and Earn Your Leisure have come together to create the Earn Your Masters (EYM) for SXSW (South By Southwest) in Austin, Texas on March 17th. The event will fuel financial literacy in educating the next generation of creators and people who are traditionally underserved by financial institutions. To activate this mission, UnitedMasters and Earn Your Leisure will provide a unique experience for attendees combining education, music, and entertainment. EYM is a content and pop-up experience that will focus on art, finance, and the opportunities they create for young musicians and creators.

Spokespersons of the event include: Rashad Bilal, Co-Founder of Earn Your Leisure, Troy Millings, Co-Founder of Earn Your Leisure, Erica Hughes, Multicultural Marketing Director at Ally, and Chaucer Barnes, Chief Marketing Officer at UnitedMasters, Inc. The talent includes headliner Jadakiss; along with emerging acts: Liana Banks, $hyfromdrate, BigXthaPlug, and the TBD open call winner! The daytime programming from 2pm to 5:50pm that will give guests access to free group mentoring sessions from industry experts on the most important topics for artists, creatives, and entrepreneurs in art and music – leading to nighttime performances that start at 6:30pm and finish out at 10pm.The day before this all-day conference and show, Intuit will also present “The Break Through” featuring LaRussell.

UnitedMasters is a digital music distribution and artist services company founded in 2017 by Steve Stoute. The company provides independent artists with tools and resources to distribute their music to major streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube, as well as access to data analytics and marketing support. Through the United Masters platform, artists can maintain full ownership of their music and earn a higher percentage of revenue from streams and sales. UM also provides opportunities for artists to collaborate with major brands and gain exposure through partnerships.

Advertisement