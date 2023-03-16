Ja Morant has recently found himself in the hot seat of the NBA after allegations of him punching and allegedly pulling out a gun on a 17-year-old, threatening a mall security guard, and flashing a gun on his Instagram live in a strip club. Last week it was reported that the Grizzlies star was undergoing a counseling program, and yesterday it was announced that he would be suspended for eight games without pay for his conduct. Shortly after announcing his suspension, Morant sat down with ESPN and Jalen Rose for a candid interview.

When asked about the gun incident in the strip club, Morant said that the gun was not his and he doesn’t condone any violence. “The gun wasn’t mine. It’s not who I am. I don’t condone any type of violence, but I’ve taken responsibility for my actions. But in the future, I’m going to show everybody who Ja really is, what I’m about, and change this narrative that everybody got.”

Ja Morant sat down with @JalenRose in an exclusive interview about the incident that led to his suspension and his path forward. pic.twitter.com/t1WwL5dvrQ — ESPN (@espn) March 15, 2023

Ja added: “Obviously, he said things I need to be better at, but more of just showing his support towards me. I accepted that, and I also sent my apologies to everybody—to the league, myself, my teammates, my family for putting that negativity towards all of us with a bad decision.”

Morant went on to continue to apologize for his recent actions. “I used that as an escape, which I shouldn’t have. I feel like that’s the reason I made many bad decisions in my past, which doesn’t pretty much describe me, doesn’t describe Ja as a person. I’m a totally different person than what’s been shown in the media. That’s my job now. That’s why I took that time away, to become a better Ja, so everybody really can see who Ja really is and you know what he’s about.”

You can watch the interview here.