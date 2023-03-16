After being under investigation for an alleged battery when a video surfaced of music and fashion mogul Kanye West grabbing a woman’s cell phone, it is now being reported that he will not face charges from that incident.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department was investigating West when the video showed him tossing her phone into the street after he approached her about filming him as he was leaving his daughter North’s basketball game.

In the video, Kanye can be heard saying, “Y’all ain’t gonna run up on me like that. If I say stop”…”stop with your cameras.”

Known for his numerous run-ins with paparazzi that sometimes turn physical for Ye, this incident is just another win for Kanye’s fight for privacy as a celebrity. Last year, he avoided another battery charge after he was accused of punching a photographer, leaving him on the ground unconscious. Yeezy even joked about the confrontation on Jimmy Kimmel, saying, “that covid mask couldn’t stop that right hook.”