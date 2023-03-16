A couple of months ago, a video circulated of an irate Kanye West reaching into a woman’s car, grabbing her phone, then throwing it. It was announced yesterday that Ye would not be facing any charges for the incident.

According to Ventura County District Attorney’s Office documents obtained by TMZ on Wednesday, March 15, the woman’s phone only suffered minor damage, and the only thing that was affected was the $30 case on the phone. The woman also failed to press charges against Kanye.

When the incident occurred, Kanye believed the woman to be a paparazzi that was following him from his daughter North’s basketball game. However, it was never confirmed whether she was a hired paparazzi.

Kanye West won't face any charges for grabbing and throwing a photog's phone. https://t.co/YWiCQd7e1k — TMZ (@TMZ) March 15, 2023

A bystander caught the confrontation on camera as well, where you can hear Ye saying to the woman, “you didn’t have to run up on me like that.” The woman responded, “I wasn’t running. I wasn’t running – but Kanye you’re a celebrity. Ye then told the lady, “If I say stop, stop with your cameras!” Ye then grabbed the woman’s phone and tossed it

Kanye West seen throwing a woman’s phone for recording him. She has since filed a police report against him.pic.twitter.com/AX5c7ctA7t — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) January 28, 2023

Only a few weeks after the phone incident, Kanye was seen going into the West Hollywood Sherriff’s Department, where he reportedly asked them to take care of the paparazzi following him.