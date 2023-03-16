Method Man Gives Advice to Yung Miami Following ‘Bmf’ Acting Criticism: ‘People Are Mean. Keep Going’

Method Man has a message for Yung Miami following her acting performance on BMF: “F*** them haters.”

Method Man, who stars on another STARZ show, Power Book II: Ghost, was strolling through New York City on Wednesday when TMZ asked him what he thought about the performance from the City Girl. Meth revealed he didn’t see her performance but did hear about the backlash she was receiving. His advice is simple, don’t worry about the haters.

“I didn’t see it but love her,” Method Man said. “Fuck people. People are mean. White noise and keep going.”

The City Girls rapper surprised the world last weekend by appearing on 50 Cent’s BMF, playing the role of a woman named Deanna. The emotionally-charged scene sees Miami talking to Big Meech, played by his real-life son Lil Meech (real name Demetrius Flenory Jr.), who just informed her that her husband had passed away.

I hope Yung Miami stick to making music bruh this really the worst acting I ever seen in my life😭😭😭 #BMF pic.twitter.com/WOFf81n420 — Nasir🦅 (@Nasir22xx) March 10, 2023

The conversation escalated as Miami began to cry, eventually slapping Big Meech for delivering the bad news. However, critics on Twitter were not the biggest fans of Yung Miami the actress.

Of course, Yung Miami isn’t one to hold back her tongue. She responded to the negative feedback gracefully and reminded folks the scene was meant to be sad, not funny.

If I'm crying why y'all laughing??? Y'all play to much 😒 — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) March 10, 2023

🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾 The more they hate the more opportunities come!! It's only the beginning for me! 🤍 https://t.co/YQLld4aqpw — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) March 10, 2023

Shirley Ju Contributed to this report.