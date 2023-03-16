Method Man has a message for Yung Miami following her acting performance on BMF: “F*** them haters.”
Method Man, who stars on another STARZ show, Power Book II: Ghost, was strolling through New York City on Wednesday when TMZ asked him what he thought about the performance from the City Girl. Meth revealed he didn’t see her performance but did hear about the backlash she was receiving. His advice is simple, don’t worry about the haters.
“I didn’t see it but love her,” Method Man said. “Fuck people. People are mean. White noise and keep going.”
The City Girls rapper surprised the world last weekend by appearing on 50 Cent’s BMF, playing the role of a woman named Deanna. The emotionally-charged scene sees Miami talking to Big Meech, played by his real-life son Lil Meech (real name Demetrius Flenory Jr.), who just informed her that her husband had passed away.
The conversation escalated as Miami began to cry, eventually slapping Big Meech for delivering the bad news. However, critics on Twitter were not the biggest fans of Yung Miami the actress.
Of course, Yung Miami isn’t one to hold back her tongue. She responded to the negative feedback gracefully and reminded folks the scene was meant to be sad, not funny.
Shirley Ju Contributed to this report.