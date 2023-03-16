It’s MMG forever. The combo of Meek Mill and Rick Ross are back together, hitting the studio for a new release.

Rozay hit Instagram to show a blue-lit session between the two and previewed a forthcoming release.

In November 2022, Meek Mill had his 10-year anniversary Dreams & Nightmares concert on Saturday night. Taking over Wells Fargo Center in Philly, Meek had a ton of friends join him, including Rick Ross, for a Maybach Music reunion.

Prior to the duo appearing together on stage, it was rumored the two were beefing. In various outlets, both revealed there was no beef, but Rozay joining Meek on stage during a “Ima Boss” performance confirmed that.

Ross tacked on a couple of additional performances in “Hustlin” and “B.M.F” before departing the stage.

You can catch the moment below.