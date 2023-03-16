Rapper NBA YoungBoy has been granted a modification to his house arrest rules after being arrested on a prior gun charge in Baton Rouge, LA.

Court documents obtained by AllHipHop show that Judge Shelly Dick decided to make YoungBoy’s house arrest less restrictive on Wednesday. The Louisiana judge removed two conditions from the rapper’s supervised release — as a result of the ruling, he’ll be allowed to have more than three visitors without a curfew at his home

“The Court issues this written Order modifying condition number 18 and condition number 19 of the Order Setting Conditions of Release, Document 142 filed on October 27, 2021, for the Defendant, [NBA YoungBoy (real name Kentrell Gaulden)],” the documents read.

They continued: “It is hereby ordered that condition number 18 and condition number 19 of the Defendant’s Order Setting Conditions of Release are modified as follows: (18) No more than three persons may visit Gaulden at his home at any time. (19) No visitors are allowed at the Defendant’s home before 7 a.m. or after 9 p.m. ‘Home’ is defined as the Defendant’s residence and all property and appurtenances of the residence. It is so ordered. Signed in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, this 15th day of March 2023.”

In October 2021, YoungBoy, who was facing two federal gun charges at the time, was released on $1.5million bail and ordered to live under house arrest. His release limited him to three visitors at a time, in addition to his wife, a producer and his business manager, who also shared his home. The rapper fought back and petitioned to get off house arrest this past July, but was denied.

Last month, the rapper spoke with Billboard about his recent situation. YoungBoy, who has been living in Utah under house arrest, called it his “best experience.” Additionally, he noted that the experience changed his perspective on life and music.

“I’m very scared right now,” he said later in the article. “It’s just natural. I’m not big on people. I never knew why once I walked on the stage, I could get it done and leave — but I am terrified of people. People are cruel. This is a cruel place.”

He added: “You’ve got to be thankful for it. It’s very beautiful, you know? There’s so much you can experience inside of it. But it is a very cruel place. And it’s not my home.”

Check out where Youngboy spends most of his time below.