According to several confirmed reports, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors has been sifting through over 100 recommendations for slavery reparations for its Black residents. Some of the suggestions include eliminating personal debt and tax burdens, guaranteed annual incomes of at least $97,000 for 250 years, homes in San Francisco for just $1 a family, and even $5 million per eligible Black person.

On Tuesday, the Board accepted these suggestions from the reparations committee. However, the board received a slew of criticism from “liberal” San Franciscans that didn’t know about the traumatic impact of slavery in the U.S. as well as the new perceived form of slavery, mass incarceration.

“Those of my constituents who lost their minds about this proposal, it’s not something we’re doing or we would do for other people. It’s something we would do for our future, for everybody’s collective future,” said Supervisor Rafael Mandelman.

Advertisement

A final report is due from the committee by June.