Aaron Rodgers has emerged from the darkness and will join the New York Jets. Appearing on his weekly segment with Pat McAfee, AR12 revealed that he will “play for the New York Jets.”

According to ESPN, Rodgers is still a member of the Green Bay Packers for now, but both teams are currently discussing a deal as the Wisconsin team wants to move on.

“I made it clear my intention was to play and to play for the New York Jets, and I haven’t been holding anything up. It’s the compensation that the Packers are trying to get. … The Packers want to move on and have let me know that in so many words,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers revealed when he began his darkness retreat, he was leaning 90% toward retirement but opted to return to football. Rodgers also stated the return to Green Bay was a “bittersweet” decision.

“I f—ing love that city. I love that organization and always going to have love for that organization. The facts are right now they want to move on, and now so do I,” Rodgers said.

The quarterback noted the Jets have his offensive coordinator from the Packers and more as reasons to come over. The Jets have already added his Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard on a four-year, $44 million deal.

During his time on the show, Rodgers detailed he was agitated by the reports about his decision and demands, specifically from ESPN reporters Diana Russini and Adam Schefter. Rodgers revealed that Schefter reached out for insight, which he received none of.

"Ask Schefter what I texted him when he somehow got my number.. LOSE MY NUMBER" 😂😂 ~ @AaronRodgers12#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/8cCmCfaE9i — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 15, 2023

“Ask Schefter what I texted him when he somehow got my number… LOSE MY NUMBER.”

Schefter confirmed the message.

For the Jets, their Super Bowl odds have skyrocketed to +1400. Do you think the Aaron Rodgers and Jets experiment will work out?