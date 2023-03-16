AND1 had its 30th-anniversary celebration on Thursday, March 9. The event featured a 90s streetball style, signature memorabilia, and chats with AND1 legends and leadership.

The event was held at LUME Studios, a location where guests could immerse themselves in the history of the company. MTV’s Dometi Pongo, the event’s presenter, moderated a discussion about the brand’s culture, history, and future with Dexter Gordon, the brand director, and Lars Astrom, the design director, as well as street baller Shane “The Dribble Machine,” a legend of AND1.

This event served as the start of a “Summer of AND1” and a commemorative milestone year for the company, during which new sneakers will be released, Paint the Park will be renewed across the nation, and the Open Run Tour will be back. The Rise and Chosen one CHAMPIONSHIP pack is now available.

image 3

Kid DJ, DJ Annie Red spinning on the turntables.

AND1 gallery collection including jerseys, shoes, and memorabilia of some the greatest AND1 players including Chauncey Billups, Lance Stephenson, and Ben Wallace.

(L-R) Dexter Gordon, Dometi Pongo, and Ben Wallace

Design Director, Lars Astrom sharing his stories and experiences at AND1.

