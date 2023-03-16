Ezekiel Elliott’s time as a member of the Dallas Cowboys is over. The running back of America’s Team had a seven-year tenure and is now an unrestricted free agent.

According to Bleacher Report, Elliott will be a post-June 1 release, saving the Cowboys $10.9 million against the cap for the forthcoming season. Elliott amassed 968 total yards and 12 touchdowns last season. He only caught 17 passes for 92 yards.

Elliott was drafted by the Cowboys in 2016, leading to three Pro Bowls, an All-Pro nod, and the 2016 Rookie of the Year Award.

In a statement, Cowboys Jerry Jones addressed the release, praising Elliott’s time with the team.

“Zeke’s impact and influence is seared into the Cowboys franchise in a very special and indelible way,” Jones wrote. “He has been a consummate professional and leader that set a tone in our locker room, on the practice field and in the huddle. Zeke defined what a great teammate should be, and anyone that has every played a team sport would be lucky to have a teammate like Zeke and be much better for it.”

Jones added, “We have mutually agreed with Zeke that the best decision for everyone is that he will be able to experience free agency, and we can increase our flexibility and options as well.”

You can see the full statement below.